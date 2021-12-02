AP government to ensure relief measures for cyclone-hit victims

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday ordered officials to ensure relief measures for the people displaced due to the cyclone.

Jagan ordered district collectors and officials to set up relief camps at locations that are cyclone-affected, stressing over the North -Andhra Region. He further instructed the officials to be alert in low-lying areas and ensure no one is troubled due to the cyclone.

According to a press release, the state government has appointed three officers for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Vishakapatnam districts each. H Arun Kumar has been appointed as a special officer for Srikakulam, Kanthilal Dande for Vizianagaram, and Syamala Rao for Vishakapatnam district, to monitor relief measures.

The chief minister directed the special officers to depart to their assigned districts and coordinate and monitor relief works.

Earlier on November 30, YSR Congress Party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, V Vijayasai Reddy asked the government of India to grant an immediate interim relief of Rs 1000 crore for the recent heavy rains and floods that took place in pockets of the state.

He spoke of the devastating situation in the state saying, “The unprecedented rains and floods caused breaches to the reservoirs thereby inundated towns and villages in Andhra Pradesh. Roads, bridges, and railway tracks are extensively damaged especially in the Rayalaseema region and Nellore district. Trees have been uprooted. Houses were either washed away or inundated with floodwater rendering thousands of people homeless.”

According to Reddy, 44 people were dead and 70,000 were displaced due to the floods so far. It is said that the state government has already requested the Centre to provide the relief fund of Rs 1000 crore.