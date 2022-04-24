AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan visits National War Memorial in Delhi

Vijayawada: Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhushan Harichandan and Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan on Sunday visited the National War Memorial (NWM) in Delhi to pay their obeisance to the martyrs.

The Governor laid a wreath as a mark of respect for the brave war heroes who lost their lives while serving the nation.

Governor Harichandan during his visit to the War Memorial recorded his message in the visitor’s book at the National War Memorial.

“It is a proud moment for me to visit the National War Memorial. I bow my head in gratitude to each and every brave soldier who laid his life so that the people and the Nation can live peacefully. It is your supreme sacrifice that has kept the Flag of our Nation flying.

I pay my humble respects and tributes to the war heroes who gave their lives while protecting our motherland. The people and the nation owe a debt to the fallen heroes and their families. We forever remain indebted to you. Jai Hind,” read the message.

Since Independence, more than 26,000 soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces have made the supreme sacrifice to defend the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

The NWM was dedicated to the Nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25, 2019. It stands testimony to the sacrifices made by the gallant soldiers in the wars fought after 1947, counter-terrorism operations, United Nations Operations and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response Operations since Independence.

The Memorial helps in strengthening the sense of belonging, high moral values, sacrifice and national pride in our citizens.

It thus represents the gratitude of a nation to its Armed Forces and attempts to invoke a deep and moving experience and serves as a symbol of inspiration for future generations.