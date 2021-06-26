AP govt abolishes interviews for Group 1, other posts notified by state PSC

By IANS|   Updated: 26th June 2021 3:17 pm IST
AP govt abolishes interviews for Group 1, other posts notified by state PSC
Andhra Pradesh government (Logo)

Amaravati: Aimed at bringing complete transparency in Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) recruitment, the government on Saturday annulled interview procedure in the selection process.

“Government after careful examination of the matter, with a view to maintain utmost transparency… hereby orders to dispense with interviews for all APPSC examinations,” said chief secretary Aditya Nath Das, in the order dated June 26.

He said the move is aimed at gaining complete trust of the competing candidates in the entire selection process.

MS Education Academy

Following this move, there will be no interviews for popular examinations such as Group I, Group II and others.

however, this new rule will kick in for all the APPSC recruitment notifications issued from Saturday and beyond.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button