AP govt is commited to farmer welfare: YSRCP leader slams TDP, JSP

Amaravati: Asserting that the state government is committed for the welfare and development of farmers, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) agriculture wing president MVS Nagi Reddy said people won’t believe the provoking statements of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, who were “politically rejected.”

Speaking to media at party central office on Saturday, the Agri Mission Vice Chairman slammed Opposition parties for conspiring against the state government in the name of crop holiday in Konaseema region for their vested interests.

MVS Nagi Reddy reminded that it was Naidu who had implemented Section 30 in Konaseema region and suppressed farmers agitations in Konaseema region when they announced crop holiday. He assured that Agriculture Mission would take any issue of Konaseema farmers to the notice of the chief minister and resolve them.

He questioned why Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan didn’t question Naidu over the unfulfilled promises. Reddy said CM Jagan disbursed Rs 23,875.59 crore into the accounts of farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa, provided free electricity to farmers for 9 hours and implemented free insurance to farmers.

He said paddy production was 171.14 lakh tons in three years of the current government compared to 153.95 lakh tons in five years of previous government. Horticulture production has been 369 lakh tons in the current government compared to 305.20 lakh tons in the previous government, he added.