AP Govt passes 6th class-9th class students without annual exams

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh government has decided to declare the students who are studying in the 6th class to 9th class as pass in the wake of lockdown announced by it to prevent the spread of deadly corona virus.

The school education department of the state on Thursday issued orders and asked all its regional joint directors and district education officers to take steps to declare the students concerned as pass. The department also decided to cancel annual exams (summative assessment-II ) for the sixth class to ninth class students by citing that it was not feasible to hold the annual exams due to the lockdown announced by it from March 25 to April 14.

