AP govt school girls to receive free sanitary napkins

Amaravati, March 5 : In a first, girl students in Andhra Pradesh government schools and junior colleges will start receiving free branded sanitary napkins from the state government.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials to distribute sanitary napkins to girl students from VIIth standard to XIIth standard.

“Lay more focus on the health and hygiene of the girls,” said Reddy to officials, even as the state government has scheduled to launch the free sanitary napkin scheme on March 8, coinciding with the International Women’s Day.

Officials informed the CM that tenders would be completed by April 15 for this scheme and the state government will enter into agreements with reputed companies by the end of the month.

Starting July, all eligible girls will start receiving 10 napkins per month, totalling 120 per annum.

AP government will spend Rs 41 crore per annum on this scheme and also enter into agreements with reputed companies to make branded napkins available at Cheyuta grocery shops at an affordable price.

Meanwhile, Reddy also directed officials to provide the best coaching for girl students for competitive exams.

He called for an action plan to be prepared to take the help of coaching centres, including the provision of laptops with best coaching for the girl students.

Reddy told officials to complete the process of receiving options from students for laptops from under the Amma Vodi scheme.

“Coaching should be interactive, using technology and laptops with the help of selected professional support,” the Chief Minister added.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.