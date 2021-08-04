AP govt suspends finance dept official for leaking sensitive info

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday suspended an employee from the Finance department for allegedly leaking sensitive information to select media houses that it said are carrying out campaigns to malign the state government.

Senior Finance department Official, Shamsher Singh Rawat released an order suspending Finance department section officer, D. Srinu Babu.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of rule (8) of the Andhra Pradesh Civil Services (CC & A) Rules, 1991, the government hereby place Babu, section officer, Finance department, under suspension with immediate effect and he shall continue to be under suspension in public interest until conclusion of disciplinary proceedings,” said Rawat.

Following these developments, the state government ordered a vigilance enquiry in the light of a series of news articles published continuously against it in newspapers.

As the news reports are misrepresented and twisted in nature causing undue panic in the public, prompted the state government to suspect the leakage of sensitive information.

The Andhra Pradesh government found out that Babu passed on information given to him by Nagulapati Venkateswarlu, Assistant Secretary to the government in the Finance department.

“Babu is fully aware about the sensitivity and confidentiality of the information but has still caused unauthorized transmission of information, which primarily gives suspicion of deliberate leakage of information,” he said.

Meanwhile, Babu has been directed not to leave the headquarters without the permission of the state government.