AP govt to provide sanitary napkins to over 10 lakh female students

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched the state government’s Swechha programme, which aims to improve the health and hygiene of adolescent girls studying in government schools and colleges.

Under the Swechha programme, students will be provided quality sanitary napkins at free of cost.

Speaking during the launch, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that reports show that almost 23 percent of young girls in India stay away from attending schools and colleges during menstruation.

“In order to change these circumstances, the State government has been taking measures right from improving toilets in all government institutions under the Nadu-Nedu initiative to bringing the Swechha programme,” said a press release. from the AP chief minister’s office.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that under this initiative, awareness on menstruation will be created for the students studying between class 7-12 once in every month by women teachers, ANMS and women police.

Apart from this, awareness on the state government’s Disha App will also be given by the women police and joint collector (Aasara). They will also monitor the orientation programmes and a woman teacher will be appointed as a nodal officer.

Through the Swechha programme, the AP government will also provide quality sanitary napkins to over 10 lakh students studying between 7-12 classes at a cost of Rs 32 crore. Each student will receive 120 napkins every year. The students will also be taught on proper disposal of sanitary pads, where separate dustbins and 6417 incinerators have been provided under CLAP programme.

The AP chief minister said that the state is leading in women empowerment, where these sanitary napkins will be sold at Cheyutha shops at affordable rates. The government has also initiated Nadu-Nedu and revamping all the toilets in 56703 schools and hostels by constructing them with running water facilities, he added.

In the first phase, 15,715 schools have been renovated and all the remaining schools will be completed by 2023.