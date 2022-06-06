AP: GVMC bans single-use plastic on World Environment Day

Vishakhapatnam: GVMC (Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation) completely banned the usage of single-use plastic from June 5 (Sunday) on the occasion of World Environment Day under corporation limits. Now, GVMC announced that major tourist spots as plastic-free zones.

GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmi Shah said, “People are not allowed to bring plastic items into these locations, irrespective of the microns, followed places are not allowed to bring plastic items into these locations, the spots include RK Beach, VUDA Park, All Abilities Park, Rushikonda, Thotlakonda, Kailasagiri and Tenneti Park.”

The GVMC opened an eco-bazaar on the beach road on June 5 to offer cloth/jute bags and other environment-friendly products at subsided prices to drive the public towards plastic alternatives. Vizag produces about 1,000 tonnes of waste a day out of which plastic constitutes about 200 to 300 tonnes. We do not hesitate to impose penalties on those who flout the norms. Our intention is to minimise plastic use in the city, but not to levy penalties on the public, said Lakshmi Shah.

Shah stated that ahead of the plastic ban, every household in Vizag to get 2 cloth bags from GVMC for below the poverty line people free of cost. The GVMC is conducting a series of meetings with key stakeholders of the city, including NGOs, resident welfare associations, and women self-help groups, to seek their cooperation to make the ban successful.

Meanwhile, GVMC conduct a rally with all student and government bodies against the use of plastic on Sunday from RK Beach to the YMCA junction in the Beach raid of Visakhapatnam and later distributed cloth bags.

The program witnessed the participation of Minister Amarnath, Mayor Venkata Hari Kumari, GVMC commissioner Lakshmi Shah District collector Mallikarjuna and Visakhapatnam city police commissioner Srikanth participated.