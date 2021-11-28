AP: Heavy rains to continue in Nellore, Kadapa and Chittoor

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall has been predicted in Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh (AP). Weather analysis from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) states that the rains will spread rapidly and the chances of thunderstorms might increase in Kadapa and Chittoor.

According to the daily weather report for Andhra Pradesh published on Sunday, rainfall occurred at a few places over Rayalaseema and at one or two places over coastal Andhra Pradesh & dry weather prevailed over Yanam (Puducherry).

The warning by weather report has given that heavy rainfall and thunderstorm can be predicted till Monday.

The observation result for 24 hours at a few places in AP has shown that the temperature can increase from 2.1 degrees celsius to 4 degrees celsius. However, there are no larger changes in minimum temperatures.

The lowest minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Arogyavaram in the state.

According to the rainfall distribution during the last 24 hours, the rains has been predicted in isolated areas in coastal Andhra Pradesh and at a few places in Rayalaseema.