AP introduces lesson in schools on Fatima Sheikh, India’s first woman Muslim teacher

Visakhapatnam: At a time when little is known about one of India’s greatest social reformers and educators, widely believed to be India’s first woman Muslim teacher, the Andhra Pradesh Government introduced a lesson on the contribution of Fatima Sheikh in the text-books of eighth class.

The reformer is known to have given shelter to Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, the well-known social reformer couple, when they were shunted out from their families.

It was in 1848 that Phule couple had taken initiative against caste system and male chauvinism. Fatima Sheikh is credited with allowing the Phule couple to start the first all-girls school at the former’s house in erstwhile Poona in Bombay Presidency.

Fatima Sheikh taught at all the five schools which were run by Phules.

At the same time she founded two schools on her own in 1851 in Mumbai.

Fatima Sheikh underwent teacher’s training along with Savitribai Phule at an institute run by Cynthia Farrar, an American missionary.

Born on January 9, 1831, she has not received the recognition she deserved. She remains a little known activist in various parts of the country. Prior to Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra had introduced a brief lesson on her in school curriculum.

On the other hand, Google had honoured her with a Doodle on its homepage in connection with her 191st birth anniversary.

“We believe the children, who are the future of the country, should know about the reformers, freedom fighters and others who contributed significantly for building the nation. We are very happy that a lesson has been introduced in eighth class book. More awareness is required on the contribution of Fatima Sheikh,” Kaki Prakash Rao, State general secretary of AP Primary Teachers’ Association, told Siasat.com on Monday.

AP United Teachers’ Federation leader D. Ramu hailed the initiative of the AP Government and said that time, moving out of home by women was considered a big sin. Still, Fatima Sheikh along with Phules was instrumental in teaching Dalit and Muslim girls ignoring threats by many conservative, casteist and fanatic outfits and individuals.