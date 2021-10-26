AP: Jagan Mohan Reddy credits Rs 2190 crore for farmers welfare

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday reportedly credited a total amount of Rs 2190 crores under the YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu and YSR Yantra Seva Padhakam directly into the accounts of all eligible farmers across the state.

Addressing the media on the occasion, the chief minister said that the government is committed to farmer welfare and keeping up the promise of crediting Rs 2052 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa for the third consecutive year benefiting 50.37 lakh farmers.

“So far, through Rythu Bharosa alone, the government had disbursed Rs 18777 crores benefiting all the farmers cultivating their own lands and all the eligible tenant farmers of BC, SC, ST and other minorities along with those cultivating RoFR and endowment lands,” the AP CM stated.

Similarly, the AP government in a press note remarked that reimbursing the interest for the loans taken under YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu, the chief minister also credited Rs 112.7 crore directly into the accounts of 6.67 lakh farmers and claimed that since the coming to power, about Rs 1674 crore was given under YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu scheme, which includes Rs 1180 crore evaded by the previous government.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that 9160 banking correspondents were brought to 10778 RBKs to facilitate loans and other banking services to the farmers.

Furthermore, under YSR Yantra Seva Padhakam, a subsidy of Rs 25.55 crore has been reportedly deposited into the accounts of 1720 farmer groups. The chief minister announced that the government had established 10,750 community hiring centres at a cost of Rs 2134 crore, which is aimed to provide farming machinery to small and tenant farmers on rental basis.

Moreover, the chief minister stated that 1035 cluster level CHCs will be set up with harvesters, at the rate of five units in each Mandal of East & West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts, where paddy cultivation is extensive.

