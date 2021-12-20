AP: Kodali Nani lashes at opposition for ‘misleading people’

Hyderabad: Asserting that crop procurement is being done actively across Andhra Pradesh, Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said that the government has been purchasing even the discoloured grains without causing any inconvenience to the farmers and lashed at opposition TDP leaders for trying to mislead people on the novel initiative OTS Scheme, which will be launched on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at Amaravati on Monday, the minister said that the state government shall purchase every last grain of the paddy and it will be procured through RBKs without any hassle to the farmers. He also said that all the payments will be made within 21 days of the crop purchase and mentioned that the government has been purchasing the crops directly from farmers despite difficulties, while even the Centre and neighbouring states are backing off.

Speaking in regard to the OTS scheme, Minister Kodali Nani said that the scheme is an unprecedented initiative by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which is aimed to benefit lakhs of poor people in the State by providing them legal rights on their properties. “TDP leaders have been misleading the public through malicious propaganda intending to defame the government out of sheer jealousy,” he remarked. The minister stated that the leader of the opposition Chandrababu Naidu will never implement such schemes and urged people to make use of it.

Further, minister Kodali Nani hailed the Electoral Reforms Bill which was passed in the parliament and said that such a bill would reduce the number of fake votes, where over 10,000 fake votes have been identified in the Kuppam constituency alone. He said that people like Naidu will face the heat from this bill.