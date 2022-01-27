AP logs 13,474 fresh Covid-19 cases

Amaravati: Registering a slight dip, Andhra Pradesh added 13,474 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the infection count to 22,36,047.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am today, the state also reported 10,290 recoveries, making it a total of 21,11,975 so far.

Nine more deaths took the death toll to 14,579, the latest bulletin said.

The state now has 1,09,493 active cases, the bulletin added.

The state had reported 13,618 new cases yesterday.

Kadapa district on Thursday reported 2,031, Kurnool 1,835, Visakhapatnam 1,349, Guntur 1,342, Prakasam 1,259, East Godavari 1,066 and SPS Nellore 1,007 fresh cases.

The remaining six districts added less than 1,000 new cases each.

Visakhapatnam reported three, Anantapuramu two, Chittoor, SPS Nellore, Prakasam and Vizianagaram one fresh Covid-19 fatality each in a day.