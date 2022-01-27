AP logs 13,474 fresh Covid-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 27th January 2022 6:40 pm IST
Iraq reports record daily Covid-19 cases of 8,107
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Amaravati: Registering a slight dip, Andhra Pradesh added 13,474 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the infection count to 22,36,047.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am today, the state also reported 10,290 recoveries, making it a total of 21,11,975 so far.

Nine more deaths took the death toll to 14,579, the latest bulletin said.

MS Education Academy

The state now has 1,09,493 active cases, the bulletin added.

The state had reported 13,618 new cases yesterday.

Kadapa district on Thursday reported 2,031, Kurnool 1,835, Visakhapatnam 1,349, Guntur 1,342, Prakasam 1,259, East Godavari 1,066 and SPS Nellore 1,007 fresh cases.

The remaining six districts added less than 1,000 new cases each.

Visakhapatnam reported three, Anantapuramu two, Chittoor, SPS Nellore, Prakasam and Vizianagaram one fresh Covid-19 fatality each in a day.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button