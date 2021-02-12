AP logs 135 more Covid infections, tally crosses 8.8 lakh

Amaravati, Feb 12 : Andhra Pradesh reported 135 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the state’s tally to more than 8.88 lakh, even as 106 more persons recovered in the past 24 hours.

Visakhapatnam district reported the highest number of cases at 15, followed by Chittoor (11), Guntur (9), Krishna and Nellore (7 each), Anantapur (6) and East Godavari and West Godavari (4 each), Kurnool (2) and Kadapa, Prakasam and Srikakulam (1 each).

Vizianagaram district did not report even a single case.

East Godavari’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.59 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.31 per cent.

The state’s active Coronavirus cases presently plummeted to 853.

Meanwhile, one more person succumbed in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of deaths to 7,162.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.