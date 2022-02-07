AP logs 1,597 fresh Covid-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 7th February 2022 7:04 pm IST
Global Covid caseload reaches 394.7 million
Representative Image

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 1,597 fresh cases of Covid-19, 8,766 recoveries and eight deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed a total of 23,05,052 positives, 22,27,985 recoveries and 14,672 deaths, according to the latest bulletin.

The active caseload decreased to 62,395 it said.

MS Education Academy

On Sunday, the active cases were at 69,572.

East Godavari district reported the highest of 478 fresh cases and Srikakulam the lowest of 15.

Five districts registered between 100 and 225 new cases while the remaining six added less than 100 each.

Visakhapatnam reported two fresh fatalities in a day.

Chittoor, Kurnool, SPS Nellore, Prakasam and East and West Godavari districts added one more coronavirus death each to their tally.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button