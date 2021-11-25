AP logs 183 new COVID-19 cases and one death

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 183 fresh cases of COVID-19, 163 recoveries and one death in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

The total positives now rose to 20,72,014, the latest bulletin said.

After 20,55,389 total recoveries and 14,431 deaths so far, the number of active cases stood at 2,194, the bulletin said.

Guntur reported 30, Krishna 27, Chittoor 25, Srikakulam 21, Visakhapatnam 17, SPS Nellore 15, East Godavari 13 and West Godavari 12 fresh cases in 24 hours.

The remaining five districts added less than seven new cases each.

Only Krishna district reported one fresh fatality in a day.