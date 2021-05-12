AP logs 21,452 new COVID-19 cases, 89 deaths

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh registered 21,452 fresh cases of coronavirus, from 90,750 tests, in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, while 19,095 recoveries and 89 deaths were also reported.

The latest bulletin said the cumulative Covid-19 positives shot up to 13,44,386, recoveries to 11,38,028 and toll 8,988.

The state now has 1,97,370 active cases, the bulletin said.

East Godavari district reported 2,927 fresh cases, Visakhapatnam 2,238 and Anantapuramu 2,185 in a day.

Two districts added less than 1,000 new cases each, while another eight logged between 1,000 and 2,000 each.

Visakhapatnam saw 11 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, East Godavari, Krishna and Vizianagaram nine each, Chittoor, Guntur and SPS Nellore eight each, Srikakulam seven, Anantapuramu six, Kurnool five, Prakasam four, West Godavari three and Kadapa two deaths in 24 hours.