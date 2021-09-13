AP: Lokesh lashes out on Jagan over student suicide

Hyderabad: Expressing grief over the latest suicide of a bright IIT alumni in the State, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh lashed out at the ruling YSR Congress Party on Monday. The TDP lawmaker demanded the YSRCP government to release a fresh job calendar immediately to prevent the rising suicides of young aspirants in the State.

He expressed grief over the suicide of the 25-year-old, Vuppara Veeranjaneyulu, who had reportedly waited for a long time for the job notifications and went into depression after not being able to hear the delay. Vuppara Veeranjaneyulu reportedly took a saree and hanged himself to death from the ceiling fan at his parents’ residence at Yerrakota village in Emmiganur mandal in Kurnool district.

In the press statement, Nara Lokesh said that the suicides of job aspirants would have stopped if the Chief Minister replaced his ‘fake calendar’ with a real ‘job calendar’ in the beginning itself. “Andhra Pradesh had turned into ‘Aatmahatyala Pradesh’ under Jagan rule,” the TDP political added.

Further he stated that the young aspirants voted for the ‘fan’ symbol believing that they would get 2.30 lakh Government jobs, however, Lokesh said the situation turned ghastly as the same job aspirants were hanging themselves from the same fan due to lack of jobs.

He, in the press statement, advised the Government to open its eyes to the deteriorating employment creation situation and initiate efforts to create some hope among the qualified youth. The TDP leader also appealed for assistance and support to be given to the family of Veeranjaneyulu. “He studied hard and earned himself a good name as ‘a son of Goddess Saraswathi’.

The life of a promising youth was cut short now because of the wrong policies of the rulers,” he remarked. Moreover, Nara Lokesh expressed concern that the hard working and intelligent youth were falling victim to the betrayals and false promises of the YSRCP.

“They were working hard to get degrees and spending time, money and energy on training courses. When there were no Government job notifications, they were getting depressed and taking extreme steps,” he stated. The Jagan regime should take all the necessary steps so that no other student loses his life in the State, Lokesh remarked.