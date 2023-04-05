AP lone state to release welfare calendar, claims Chief Minister

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country to release a welfare calendar in advance and implement the targeted schemes as per schedule, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He said the southern state has distributed Rs 2.96 lakh crore across 45 months to people under a plethora of welfare schemes through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) and non-DBT routes.

“Ours is the only state in the country which is releasing the welfare calendar in advance and implementing it as per the schedule,” Reddy claimed as per a statement on Tuesday night.

According to the calendar, which showcased the month-wise welfare schemes, April 2023 will see the introduction of ‘Jagananna Vasathi Deevena’ financial assistance for higher education programme and ‘YSR EBC Nestam’ initiative to provide economic support for women.

In May, YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM KISAN’s first tranche, YSR free crop insurance, Jagananna Vidya Deevena’s first tranche, YSR Kalyanamasthu- Shadi Tohta’s first quarter and YSR Matsyakara Bharosa insurance scheme for families of fishers, will be distributed.

Likewise, June will see the giving away of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme to increase school enrolment of children, Jagananna Amma Vodi programme of financial assistance to the child’s mother for their education, YSR Law Nestham’s stipend for junior lawyers and the other beneficiaries.

In July, Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena’s first tranche, YSR Netanna Nestam, MSME incentives, Jagananna Thodu, YSR Sunna Vaddi SHG and YSR Kalyanamasthu-Shadi Tohta (second quarter) will be distributed.

August will witness the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Deevena’s second tranche, YSR Kapu Nestham and YSR Vahana Mitra while September will have the lone scheme of YSR Cheyutha.

Similarly, October will see the doling out of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM KISAN’s second tranche and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena’s first tranche.

In November, YSR Sunna Vaddi-Panta Runalu, YSR Kalyanamasthu-Shadi Tohfa’s third quarter and Jagananna Vidya Deevena’s third tranche will be given away.

In December, Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena’s second tranche, Jagananna Chethodu and the remaining beneficiaries will encompass the welfare schemes.

Further, in January 2024, YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM KISAN’s third tranche, YSR Aasara, Jagananna Thodu’s second tranche, YSR Law Nestham’s second tranche and the enhancement of pension to Rs 3,000 per month will be done.

Moreover, in February, Jagananna Vidya Deevena’s fourth tranche, YSR Kalyanamasthu-Shadi Tohta’s fourth quarter and YSR EBC Nestham will be distributed.

Finally, March 2024 will culminate the financial year with the distribution of Jagananna Vasathi Deevena’s second tranche and MSME incentives.