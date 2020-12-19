AP: Meet Dr Noori Parveen who charges just Rs 10 for treatment

Kadapa: In a bid to provide the best medical services to economically weaker sections of the society, a young doctor, Noori Parveen, has set up a private clinic in Kadapa town of Andhra Pradesh. What is special about Dr. Parveen is that she charges a nominal fee of Rs.10 for her medical consultation.

Parveen was born and brought up in the city of Vijayawada. She later completed her MBBS degree from Kadapa.

“I opened my clinic deliberately in a poor locality of Kadapa to be of use to the people who cannot afford expensive treatment” Dr Noori Parveen

Parveen charges her outpatients Rs. 10 and her inpatients Rs. 50 per bed. She treats a minimum of 40 patients every day. She said that her inspiration to serve humanity comes from her parents, who taught her to be helpful to the needy.

“I started my clinic without informing my parents back home. But when they came to know about my work and my decision to charge a nominal fee they were immensely happy and blessed me,” Dr. Parveen told Gulf News.

During this course, she also started two organizations for the cause of education and health of poor—namely Inspiring Healthy Young India and Noor Charitable Trust.

Besides, Parveen plans to earn a postgraduate degree in psychology and hopes to build a multi-speciality hospital to help the underprivileged sections of the country.