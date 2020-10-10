AP minister expresses happiness as dams fill up to full capacity

Abdullah FahadUpdated: 10th October 2020 5:58 pm IST
Nellore: Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar has expressed happiness as the dams in the state are filling up to their full capacity for the second consecutive year.

While visiting the Kandaleru reservoir in Raipur Mandal of Nellore district on Saturday, he said that it is a good sign for farmers that the dams and reservoirs in the state are filling up.

The chief engineer at Kandaleru reservoir told the minister that the water level was at 52 thousand million cubics (TMC) feet, but Kumar suggested him to store water up to the level of 60 TMC feet.

The minister asked the engineers and other staff members to ensure that people do not face any problem with Kandaleru’s backwaters.

MLAs R Pratap Kumar Reddy and Sanjeevaiah accompanied the minister.

