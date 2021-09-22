AP Minister slams TDP for spreading false propaganda against YSRCP

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh (AP) Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas flayed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for spreading false propaganda on the Gujarat narcotics case. He stated that they have been crying foul on the state government, unable to digest defeat in recent polls.

Addressing the media at the party central office at Amaravati on Wednesday, the Minister said the recent landslide victory of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections was proof of YSRCP’s success in the state. He further alleged that they are registering wins in TDP’s bastion and have made it clear that people of the state are happy with the governance of chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

TDP has been indulging in cheap politics as it is unable to digest the growing popularity of Chief Minister, Srinivas alleged.

Moreover, he slammed TDP for falsely propagating that YSRCP has won because it has boycotted MPTC and ZPTC polls and added that TDP and Janasena have campaigned aggressively for panchayat and municipal polls. Further, he stated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also joined the opposition parties for the Tirupati Loksabha by-poll, and still failed to garner public support.

The YSRCP leader stated that YS Jaganmohan Reddy has ensured social balance in the appointments with SCs, STs, BCs, and other minorities in the appointment of chairpersons and directions of various corporations. He added that seven out of 13 ZP Chairpersons are going to be women as are 335 out of 660 MPTC’s.