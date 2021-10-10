AP minister slams BJP over false allegations ahead of Badvel by-polls

Badvel: Andhra Pradesh (AP) minister for Panchayat Raj, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, on Saturday lashed out at Bhartiya Janta Party(BJP) leaders for propagating false information. Taunting the saffron party, he said that the BJP has an “insignificant” vote share in the seat, with regard to the upcoming Budvel bypoll this month.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) minister was of the view that the YSRCP is secular in nature, aiming at the welfare of the people. “Every eligible person has benefitted through welfare schemes irrespective of caste, creed, religion, and political inclination. YSRCP will seek votes by explaining the government’s development and welfare activities. What will BJP and Congress tell people to vote for?” he question. them in the by-poll.”

Reddy slammed the BJP alleging that the party was spreading false information regarding the AP government’s welfare schemes, since the latter “doesn’t have a significant vote share” in the Badvel constituency.

Speaking at a press conference in Badvel on Saturday, Reddy lashed out at a BJP observer for alleging that the state government had taken Rs 75,000 in loans. He slammed the BJP for “false propaganda” on AP chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with regard to religion, and clarified that Jagan is not encouraging any religious conversions.

The minister stated, “AP government has spent Rs 792 crore for welfare schemes and Rs 603 crore for development activities in Badvel Constituency. It has also sanctioned the Bramhamsagar lift scheme to cater irrigation and drinking needs of the Constituency.”