AP minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao Covid positive

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao has tested positive for coronavirus, however, he is currently fine.

“Rao tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday evening. He is admitted in a hospital and everything is normal,” an official confirmed to IANS.

Doctors performed 10 to 15 tests on the minister to check his health condition, all of which returned normal.

“He is doing absolutely fine,” said the official.

Rao was busy monitoring the situation after the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple chariot blaze in Antarvedi in East Godavari district.

Later, he was busy with the Brahmostavams at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Tirupati.

