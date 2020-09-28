AP minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao Covid positive

By Abdullah FahadUpdated: 28th September 2020 5:31 pm IST
AP minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao Covid positive

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao has tested positive for coronavirus, however, he is currently fine.

“Rao tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday evening. He is admitted in a hospital and everything is normal,” an official confirmed to IANS.

Doctors performed 10 to 15 tests on the minister to check his health condition, all of which returned normal.

“He is doing absolutely fine,” said the official.

Rao was busy monitoring the situation after the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple chariot blaze in Antarvedi in East Godavari district.

Later, he was busy with the Brahmostavams at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Tirupati.

Source: ANI

READ:  Passing out parade of 273 Andhra SCT SIs held
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Abdullah FahadUpdated: 28th September 2020 5:31 pm IST
Back to top button