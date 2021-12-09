AP: Mother kills newborn after knowing it’s a girl in Guntur

Hyderabad: In a chilling incident, a newborn baby was killed by her mother in Guntur. While the incident took place a week ago, the news broke out on Wednesday.

As per auxiliary nurse Swapna’s complaint, the mother named B Lakshmi gave birth to the girl on December 2 at the Government General Hospital (GGH). Lakshmi was discharged from the hospital on December 6. On December 7, she informed the ANM that the baby had foam coming out of her mouth.

When the health workers arrived to check on the baby, she informed them that the baby had died and was buried. Swapna grew suspicious of the mother, questioning her about the baby’s death. After a while, Lakshmi confessed to killing the newborn by placing a finger in her throat.

According to a report by Hans India, Lakshmi confessed to killing her child since she has two daughters already. She had allegedly threatened Swapna that she would take her own life by suicide if the crime was reported. Nevertheless, Swapna filed a complaint against Lakshmi. The police have registered a case, and an investigation is ongoing.