AP: Naidu announces TDP tie-up with PDF for upcoming polls

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday made it clear that his party had an alliance with the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) in the ongoing polls for the teachers and the graduate constituencies to avoid division of anti-incumbency votes to prevent Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

In view of the upcoming elections to be held on Monday, Naidu wrote an open letter to the voters which read, “Ever since the YSRCP came to power in the State, democracy is continuously being subjected to a virtual onslaught. As part of this attack, the ruling party is resorting to turn the upcoming elections into a farce.”

He said that in 2014, the TDP government strived hard to get investments to the state while facing several challenges and against heavy odds. “We have created 10 lakh jobs both in the public and private sector and also paid Rs 2,000 each as unemployment allowance to over 6 lakh youth,” said the former chief minister.

Naidu alleged that the companies are running away from the state due to “official terrorism by the government as a result of which unemployment is growing heavily, throwing the future of the youth into oblivion.”

“It is a known fact as to how this government has taken the youth for a ride with regard to the job calendar and district selection committee (DSC),” he added.

The TDP leader said that his party always accorded proper recognition to the employees and implemented 43 percent fitment despite facing problems due to bifurcation. “On top of it all, salaries were paid on the first of every month even after the state faced several financial problems,” he added.

“But now leave alone the fitment as demanded by the employees, salaries are not being paid on time,” he alleged.

“The whole State has witnessed how teachers were humiliated by drafting them for security duty to liquor shops,” said Naidu urging teachers and graduates to keep this in mind before exercising their franchise.

He said that there were large-scale irregularities by the YSRCP government during local body polls held two years ago. He alleged that the opposition party candidates were not even allowed to file their nominations.

“It has become a habit for this government to resort to irregularities in elections and in the ongoing polls too, it has raised curtains to the registration of bogus votes and forgeries,” said Naidu accusing the government.

Urging the voters to act sensibly and with awareness, Naidu said that several voters who enrolled themselves with the poll panel admitted that they are not graduates. “In Tirupati city alone seven lakh such voters were enrolled while in North Andhra over five lakh such voters were found,” he added.

He informed that the TDP party and other opposition parties have already complained to the Election Commission regarding bogus votes.

He called upon the voters to elect Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, TDP candidate from North Andhra Graduates constituency, Kancherla Srikanth, party candidate from East Rayalaseema Graduates segment, Bhumireddy Rajagopal Reddy from West Rayalaseema, and other candidates from the TDP and PDF parties.