AP: Naidu calls Amaravati stir ‘historic agitation’ for single capital

Amaravati: TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday asserted that the struggle for retaining Amaravati as the sole Capital of Andhra Pradesh would go down as a historic agitation in the country.

Naidu lauded the farmers, women and youth for relentlessly continuing their agitation for Amaravati for the past 800 days. “On its part, the TDP would continue to extend its total solidarity to the rightful cause,” he said.

In a statement here, the TDP chief said history would not forgive Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for stalling the massive Amaravati Capital project which had a huge potential to create lakhs of crores wealth for the state. “The YSRCP rulers called the capital a burial ground but now they were mortgaging its lands and bringing loans the name of funds mobilisation,” he said.

Naidu said that for the first time in the country’s history, the people were seeing a chief minister who was harbouring hatred and perpetrating vendetta against one particular region. “With his adamant and arrogant policies, Jagan Mohan Reddy was destroying the bright future of the state in every possible manner,” he remarked.

Chandrababu Naidu deplored that the YSRCP government’s lopsided policies on capital had become a curse for all sections of AP people. “At least now, the CM should set aside the trifurcation plan and announce Amaravati as the ‘one and only Capital’ for Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

The TDP chief reiterated that their party would continue to support the pro-Amaravati agitation which stood out in the country’s history for its relentless protests and peaceful demonstrations.