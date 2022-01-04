AP: Naidu calls CM Jagan ‘a man of destruction’

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party Supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday described Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a ‘betrayer’ and a ‘professional liar’ who is bent on ruining Andhra Pradesh in an irreparable manner.

Making a scathing attack on the last 32 months of the YSR Congress Party’s rule, Naidu called YS Jagan a ‘man of destruction’ whose regime perpetrated attacks on the constitutional institutions, obstruction to Polavaram, demolition of Amaravati, centralised corruption and financial burdens on the poor people.

“The destruction that began with demolition of the Government’s Praja Vedika building in 2019 has been going on endlessly even now,” he said.

Addressing a press conference at Amaravati, the TDP chief said that the poorer sections were bearing the brunt of CM Jagan’s reckless policies which pushed the state into a deeper debt trap. “The educated sections and business sections might go to other states for opportunities but the poor would have to remain in AP and repay the mounting State debt that was being caused by the corrupt regime,” he remarked.

Naidu said destruction would be easy but it would require a lot of effort to construct anything. “CM Jagan held a conference of District Collectors at Praja Vedika and ordered its demolition at the same meeting. It was demolished on June 25, 2019. However, the government could not remove the debris even now. The demolished and uncleared debris of Praja Vedika stood there as a witness to the CM’s retrograde policies,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu asserted that an able administrator would only look for opportunities to create wealth so as to generate income and meet welfare goals in a sustainable manner. “But, CM Jagan had crushed Amaravati despite it being a Rs. 2 lakh crore asset. Already Rs. 10,000 crore was spent on Capital buildings which were now in dilapidated condition due to the YSRCP atrocious policies,” he said.

The TDP chief deplored that Amaravati marked the peak of destruction under the Jagan rule. “Over 29,000 farmers voluntarily gave 33,000 acres with a noble objective to construct capital for their State. The intellectuals should debate this issue and analyse the disastrous consequences of the government’s destruction on the future generations of the state,” he opined.