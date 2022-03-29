AP: Naidu declares 40% tickets to youth in next polls

Hyderabad: TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that his party would give 40 percent tickets to youth in the coming elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu asserted that strong plans were being made to create efficient and effective leadership at all levels of the party organization for the next 40 years. “While giving more tickets to the youth, all care would be taken to honour the senior leaders in a suitable manner,” he asserted.

Addressing a meeting in Hyderabad to mark the 40th foundation day, the TDP chief said that it was a ‘historic necessity’ for their party to win in the next elections. “The young generation should realise that in the best interests of their own golden future. The party tickets would be given only to those youth who would stand on the frontline of the struggle against the suppressive regime,” he remarked.

Naidu said the Telugu Desam Party should come to power if the state should have to witness industrial development and job creation. “The TDP would give sufficient priority to the youth in the next elections and it was up to them to make good use of that opportunity to throw out the unjust YSRCP rule,” he added.

Chandrababu Naidu thanked all those chief ministers who did not stop the development projects that he brought in the united AP. “What would have happened if former CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy discontinued the IT projects started in the TDP rule? Amaravati Capital was started only with the sole objective of putting AP on the map of development and on an equal footing with other states,” he said.

Naidu asserted that it was only under the TDP regime that water was given to Rayalaseema. “The rulers should focus on creating respectable job opportunities but not turning the youth into their low-paid clerks and assistants. Basar got huge recognition only under the TDP rule. The TDP had the distinction of working as the main opposition party in Parliament from 1984 to 89,” he said.