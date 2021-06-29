AP: Naidu demands Rs 10,000 assistance for COVID-19 victims

AMARAVATI: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former AP chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu today vowed to continue his struggle till the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government announces a special package for COVID-19 affected familie.

Naidu said he will continue his agitation until a package is announced on the lines of financial assistance being given to affected families in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and other states. He urged AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to set aside its “narrow political agenda” and to start purchasing vaccines in order to inoculate people of all age groups.

“The rate of vaccinated population should be increased from the present 23.2 percent to at least 70 percent in AP. People would be safe from the severe threat of COVID-19 only if they were vaccinated fully,” Naidu said, in a statement on Tuesday. He also took part in a state-wide ‘Sadhana Deeksha’ protest programme held in the TDP central office in Amaravati today.

Party leaders and activists also participated in the protest simultaneously in all the 175 assembly constituencies and 25 parliamentary segments in AP. added the statement from Naidu. On Tuesday, TDP workers displayed placards and raised slogans demanding the AP government to come to the rescue of “crores of poor families” suffering due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

During his address at Tuesday’s programme, Naidu asked chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to immediately announce Rs. 10,000 as financial assistance for all the white ration card holders. This is necessary on account of the “pathetic conditions” underprivileged families are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

The former AP chief minister also said that a monthly assistance of Rs. 75,00 should be given to private teachers, auto rickshaw drivers, workers of construction and unorganised sectors. “This financial help should be continued till the Government could create alternative work opportunities,” said Naidu, and asked why AP became the only state not to have given special package at a time when all other states extended some assistance to people.

“Under the Jagan regime, the AP people lost their jobs and assets, industries and investments going away, while only the CM’s own family companies were benefitting from money laundering,” Naidu further alleged.