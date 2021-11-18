AP: Naidu walks to Assembly to protest price rise

Amravati: Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) national President Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday walked to the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly as a mark of protest against the rise in fuel prices.

The TDP chief was joined by the party MLAs and MLCs, who held placards and raised slogans criticising the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime for ‘not providing’ any relief to the common man from the abnormal price rise. He demanded that the government should reduce the fuel prices since it has led to an increase in the cost of other essential commodities.

Naidu further demanded that the government should roll back the decision to collect tax on garbage, lamenting the fact that the common man was suffering greatly and leading miserable lives under the current government. He further stated that AP Government was responsible for the highest electricity charges in the State when compared to all other states in the country.

According to a press release, TDP MLAs K. Atchannaidu, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, and others took part in the foot march. They held placards highlighting the YSRCP Government’s failures with regard to welfare, maintenance of roads, remunerative prices to farmers, and so on.

The TDP legislators have criticised the ruling party for its policy on the merger of the aided educational institutions. The TDP members raised slogans against the ‘drugs and mining’ mafia and held the Jagan Mohan Reddy government solely responsible for the destruction going on in the state.

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu and his party legislators garlanded the statue of NTR at Venkatapalem. The party cadres raised slogans against the ‘chaotic and anarchic policies’ of the ruling YSRCP.