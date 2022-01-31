AP: Ordinance issued to raise retirement age of govt workers to 62

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh government on Monday promulgated an ordinance to raise the retirement age of government employees from 60 years to 62 years from January 1, 2022.

Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan signed the file on the ordinance of raising the retirement age of employees.

Considering employees’ experience as an asset to the state, the CM announced on January 7 that the government would be raising the retirement age from 60 years to 62 years to make better use of their services, which will be implemented from this January. In regard to CPS, he said that a decision will be made by the end of June, as a Cabinet Sub-committee has already been laid.

Along with changes in the retirement age, the state has also tweaked the Pay Revision Commission at 23 percent and announced a timeline for the Contributory Pension Scheme.

For those employees working in the Village and Ward Secretariats a revised pay scale will be given from July this year after the completion of probation and confirmation process by June 30.

It was also decided that employees who don’t own a house will be provided plots by reserving 10 percent of the plots in MIG layouts in Jagananna Smart Townships and 20 percent rebate will be provided. “The constituency will be treated as a unit and affirmed that no employee will be deprived of housing,” said CM Jagan.