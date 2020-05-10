AP overall COVID-19 tally shoots up by 50 to 1,980

Amaravati: The Chennai Koyambedu connection had a clear reflection on the number of fresh coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday as the border districts of Chittoor and SPS Nellore reported 16 and five in the last 24 hours as the states overall tally shot up by 50 to 1,980.

The official bulletin showed one fresh Covid-19 death in Kurnool district and put the overall count at 45, as the one fatality reported in Vizianagaram on Saturday was not added to the table.

Over 160 people with contacts to people who returned from the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai were traced in Chittoor district and tests so far revealed 27 COVID-19 positive cases in the last two days, official sources here said.

With the fresh additions, the number of active cases in Chittoor rose to 38.

SPS Nellores tally also crossed the century mark to 101 but the number of active cases here was 36.

Nellore too had the Koyambedu connection and officials were busy tracing the contacts of the Chennai returnees.

The prime COVID-19 hotspot Kurnool district maintained its steep curve, adding 13 cases to take its overall tally to 566.

Kurnool also reported one more death, making it 16 in all so far.

The other hotbeds Guntur and Krishna added six and one, besides Anantapuram five and Visakhapatnam one COVID-19 case.

The total number of patients discharged from hospitals now increased to 925, leaving 1,010 active cases in the state.

With 8,666 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the aggregate rose to 1,73,735 in the state, including 1,71,755 negative, according to the Covid-19 Dashboard.

Source: PTI

