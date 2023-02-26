AP: Police acted as YSRCP workers, pelted stones on us, says TDP’s Sunitha

Sri Sathya Sai district: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Paritala Sunitha has alleged that the police acted as Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) activists and pelted stones on TDP workers during temple celebrations in which four women and five others were injured.

The injured TDP workers include – Paritala Sunitha, Palle Raghunath Reddy, Biki Parthasarathy, and former MP Nimmala Kisthappa.

TDP leader Paritala Sunitha said, “On the occasion of Kadrinath Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Brahmotsavam when TDP MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad reached there in support of the encroachment of the stall near the temple surroundings, an argument took place between Kandikunta Venkata Prasad and Circle Inspector (CI) Madhu.”

“On the same occasion, TDP women’s wing went to protest at CI Madhu’s house in the evening saying that CI Madhu had assaulted two women and Kandikunta Venkata Prasad went to support them. The YSRCP leaders also reached there in support of the police and they started pelting stones at each other,” added Sunitha.

Notably, the police visited the injured in the attack at the Kadiri Government Hospital in the Anantapur district.

Kandikunta Venkata Prasad said, “Urban CI Madhu’s misbehaved. He behaved as a YSRCP activist and beat up our TDP followers and activists badly. He assaulted women who asked for justice. Instead of doing justice, he had injured TDP activists and YSRCP workers lifted him on their shoulders and encouraged him to pelt stones on our activists and followers.

“Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will also face such situations in the future

ure,” Kandikunta added.