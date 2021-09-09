AP: Police arrest eight accused in Guntur gang rape case

Hyderabad: In connection with the Guntur gang rape, police officials have arrested eight workers working in a cold storage near Paladugu. As per a report by Hans India, all of the accused are said to be hailing from Odisha and Vizianagaram.

A female resident of Guntur woman was gang-raped on Wednesday night. The incident took place near Medikonduru Cross Road while the couple from Sattanapalle mandal were returning on a bike to attend a wedding in Guntur city. The couple, who were coming on a bike, was intercepted by the accused.

The accused in question attacked the husband and then took the wife to a nearby field and gang-raped her. The couple was also robbed of their money and jewelry. Soon after the incident, the victim complained to the Sattanapalle police station the same night after the incident but were asked to visit the Medikonduru police station on the ground that the crime had taken place in that jurisdiction.

Post significant hassle, the case was registered at midnight and the police arrested the suspects.

In connection with the same crime, the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh responded to the Guntur rape incident. He remarked that it was unfortunate that another atrocity was taking place in Guntur district at a time when there was a large-scale debate on the safety of women in the state.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh also criticised the police for sending the couple from one police station to another stating jurisdictional issues.

The couple in question is undergoing treatment at Guntur Government Hospital.