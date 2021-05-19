AP police destroys 1,500 liters of jaggery wash

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 19th May 2021 4:20 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh police destroying jaggery wash kept ready to make country liquor

Krishna: The Andhra Pradesh police destroyed 1,500 liters of jaggery wash kept ready to make country liquor on Tuesday evening on the outskirts of Potanapalli Tanda in Chatrai Mandal, Krishna district during a raid.

Tiruvuru circle inspector M Shekhar Babu said that Nuzividu special branch and other police together held the raid based on credible information, identified 1500 liters of jaggery wash and destroyed it.

“The police seized 20 drums and some other utensils used for making of country liquor and shifted them to Chatrai Police Station. However the accused are absconding,” he said.

Further details are awaited.

