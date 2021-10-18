AP: Quack lynched over alleged rape and murder of a woman

Hyderabad: An angry mob on Sunday night lynched a 60-year-old quack for allegedly raping and killing a woman in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Based on the preliminary investigation M Lakshman, a local police officer, stated that Vallepu Obaiah, the quack, was in a drunken state when he allegedly attempted rape the woman who visited him for treatment regarding joint pain. “When she resisted his attempts, he tied her limbs with ropes and hacked her to death with an axe,” Laxman stated, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Following the incident, enraged villagers informed the police, and the accused was arrested. As the news of the rape and murder spread across the village, residents began beating Obaiah, reported The Hindustan Times. The mob then went berserk and wouldn’t even spare the intervening police personnel.

“We are yet to register the FIR (first information report) and have not made any arrests so far as the murder of the man involved a large number of people. We have pressed into service dog squads and clues team to collect the evidence from the spot,” Lakshman said.