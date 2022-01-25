AP: Ready for talks with employee unions, Government says

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 25th January 2022 5:38 pm IST
protest in Andhra Pradesh
Employee Unions protest in Andhra Pradesh. Photo: IANS

Amaravati: Reiterating that it is an employee-friendly government, the minister’s committee assured that the government is ready to hold talks with employee unions and stated that another set of discussions will be held on January 27.

Addressing the media after holding talks with the PRC steering committee, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the leaders of the steering committee had brought three demands to the notice, which includes putting PRC GOs at abeyance, the release of Ashutosh Misra Report on PRC, and implement the previous pay scale.

In this regard, he stated that the government is ready to discuss the employees’ issues as they are part of the government and invited them all for the talks.

Sajjala said that they would try to resolve the issues in the best possible way or take them to a higher level and asserted that the problem will go to a stalemate if the employee’s unions don’t participate in talks.

He reiterated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strives for the welfare of the employees, just the same way he considers people and thus announced IR, increased pay scale of Asha workers and Anganwadis. He appealed to the employees to understand the situation and act accordingly.

