AP records 510 new Covid cases as recoveries outnumber

Amaravati, Dec 12 : Andhra Pradesh recorded 510 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.75 lakh, even as 665 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections on Saturday.

Chittoor accounted for the highest number of cases in the past 24 hours, 89, followed by Krishna (82), Guntur (74), West Godavari (60) and East Godavari (47).

Among other places, Prakasam (34), Kadapa (21), Kurnool (22), Visakhapatnam (18), Anantapur, Nellore and Vizianagaram (17 each) and Srikakulam (12).

With the addition of new cases, East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 1.22 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh’s positivity rate fell to 8.13 per cent, higher than the national average of 6.44 per cent.

Meanwhile, three more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the southern state’s Covid death toll to 7,052.

With 665 more people getting cured, the total number of recoveries rose to 8.62 lakh, narrowing the gap between total infections and recoveries.

With 67,495 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed 1.07 crore.

The per million population test figures were more than two lakh, significantly higher than the national average of 1.1 lakh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.