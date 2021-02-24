AP records 94 more Covid cases, tally 8.89 lakh

By IANS|   Published: 24th February 2021 9:42 pm IST
Amaravati, Feb 24 : Andhra Pradesh recorded 94 new Covid cases on Wednesday, raising the state’s tally over 8.89 lakh, even as 66 more persons recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 21, followed by Visakhapatnam (15), Anantapur (11), Srikakulam (9) and East Godavari and Guntur (8 each) with Kadapa and Nellore (5 each), Krishna and Vizianagaram (4 each) and Kurnool and West Godavari (2 each).

East Godavari’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.44 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.18 per cent.

Surprisingly, the state’s active coronavirus cases rose back over 600 to reach 603 in the past 24 hours.

But no fatalities occurred due to the virus in the past 24 hours, retaining the total number of deaths at 7,168.

Powered by 66 more recoveries, total recoveries crossed 8.81 lakh in the southern state.

With 32,494 more tests, total Covid tests in Andhra Pradesh crossed 1.38 crore.

