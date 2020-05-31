AP records single day largest spurt of 110 COVID-19 cases;

Amaravati: Coronavirus cases saw a biggest spurt in a single day so far in Andhra Pradesh as 110 were added, taking the overall tally to 3,571 while two more deaths were reported, taking the toll to 62 on Sunday.

Of the new cases reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, as many as 98 were those of residents of the state while 12 were from other states, according to the government bulletin.

One COVID-19 death each was reported from Krishna and Chittoor districts, it said.

As many as 43 residents of the state and eight from other states recovered and got discharged from hospitals

In all 2,332 patients had recovered so far.

The gross number of active cases stood at 1,177 (845 AP residents, 111 foreign returnees and 221 other states).

According to data released by the government, a total of 3,72,748 tests had been conducted in the state till date, with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and recovery rate of 65.30 per cent.

The state claimed to have conducted 6,980 coronavirus tests per million population so far.

Source: PTI

