AP reports 17,354 COVID-19 cases, 64 deaths

As many as 8,468 people recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 9,70,718.

30th April 2021
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh logged 17,354 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single day spike, taking the caseload to 11,01,690 while 64 fatalities pushed the toll to 7992, the state government said.

Anil Kumar Singhal, principal secretary (medical and health),said the mass vaccination programme for people aged between 18 and 44 will not begin in Andhra Pradeshfrom May 1 due to shortage of vaccine.

He said the state needs four crore vaccines to inoculate two crore people (two doses) in that age group.

The state has 1,22,980 active cases and over 86 thousand samples were tested during the last 24 hrs ending 9 am on Friday, an official bulletin said.

Nellore and Visakhapatnam topped the toll chart with eight casualties each followed by Vizianagaram with seven.

