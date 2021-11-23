AP reports 196 COVID-19 cases, one death

Posted by Neha  |   Published: 23rd November 2021 8:02 pm IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 196 fresh COVID-19 cases, 242 recoveries and one death in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

A health department bulletin said the total positives now stood at 20,71,567.

The state now has 2,159 active cases after 20,54,979 total recoveries and 14,429 deaths, it said.

Krishna district reported the highest number of 34 cases and one coronavirus death in 24 hours.

Chittoor added 29, Guntur and West Godavari 21 each, Visakhapatnam 19, East Godavari 16, SPS Nellore 12, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram 11 each.

The remaining four districts added less than 10 new cases each.

