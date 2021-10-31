AP reports 385 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 31st October 2021 7:07 pm IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh on Sunday recorded 385 new daily COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count to 20,66,450, while the toll rose to 14,373 with four additional deaths.

With 675 people getting cured, total recoveries stood at 20.47 lakh, leaving 4,355 active cases.

East Godavari district accounted for the highest number of fresh cases with 87 followed by Chittoor at 64, a state government bulletin said, providing details during the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

East Godavari district topped the chart with 936 active cases followed by Chittoor 844.

Over 39,000 samples were examined today and cumulatively more than 2.95 crore have been tested.

