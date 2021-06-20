AP reports 5,646 COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 20th June 2021 7:37 pm IST
Internet group DRASTIC adds more fuel to Corona lab leak theory
Representational Image

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 5,646 fresh COVID-19 cases from one lakh tests, while 7,772 people recovered and another 50 succumbed to the virus in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

The gross positives have now mounted to 18,50,563 and the recoveries increased to 17,75,176, a health department bulletin said.

The cumulative toll was 12,319.

The active caseload in the state has now reduced to 63,068, the bulletin added.

East Godavari district added 1,098, Chittoor 890, West Godavari 761 and Krishna 441 new cases in 24 hours.

The remaining nine districts reported less than 400 new cases each, with Kurnool logging the lowest 127.

Chittoor reported 11 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, West Godavari seven, Guntur six, East Godavari five, Srikakulam four, Anantapuramu, Kadapa, Krishna and Prakasam three each, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam two each.

SPS Nellore had one death in a day.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button