AP reports 7,796 COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 7,796 fresh cases of coronavirus, 14,641 recoveries and 77 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

The cumulative COVID-19 positives increased to 17,71,007, recoveries to 16,51,790 and toll to 11,629, a health department bulletin said.

The number of active cases decreased further to 1,07,588, it said.

East Godavari added 1,302 new cases to its count and Chittoor 1,210 in a day.

Anantapuramu reported 918, West Godavari 755, Visakhapatnam 672 and Guntur 518 fresh cases, while the remaining seven districts added less than 500 each.

Kurnool registered the lowest number of 147 cases.

Chittoor continued to see higher number of COVID-19 fatalities, with 12 on Tuesday.

West Godavari had 10 more deaths, Anantapuramu and SPS Nellore eight each, Srikakulam seven, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam six each,Vizianagaram five, Guntur and Prakasam four each, Kurnool three,Kadapa and Krishna two each in a day.

After 1.99 crore sample tests so far, the overall infection positivity rate now stood at 8.7 per cent.

The recovery rate climbed to 93 per cent, while the mortality rate remained stable at 0.65 per cent.