AP reports 8,601 fresh COVID-19 cases, 86 fatalities

Amaravati: One district crossed the 50,000 mark and three more the 30,000 mark in the overall number of coronavirus cases, pushing Andhra Pradeshs total infection count to 3,61,712 on Monday.

The state that till recently boasted a “record low” infection positivity rate has now touched 10.99 per cent, higher than the national average of 8.65 per cent, growing on a daily basis as 8,601 fresh cases were added in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, a bulletin said.

Though the recovery rate was showing signs of improving moderately, it remained lower at 74.32 per cent compared to the national average of 75.27 per cent.

In 24 hours, 8,741 more Covid-19 patients had recovered, taking the total to 2,68,828.

Also, 86 fresh casualties were reported, increasing the overall toll to 3,368, with a mortality rate of 0.93 per cent.

East Godavari district crossed the 50,000 cases mark with the addition of 1,441 and touching 50,686, the highest in the state.

Visakhapatnam added 911 and reached 30,715, Chittoor added 495 and touched 30,325, West Godavari reported 466 more and increased its tally to 30,326.

Kurnool (39,319), Anantapuramu (35,726) and Guntur (30,859) are the other districts with a score of more than 30,000 cases each.

Krishna, which once was the number two in the state, now slid to the bottom (13th place) with the lowest number of 14,029 cases, including 2,024 active.

SPS Nellore and Prakasam reported ten fresh fatalities each in the last 24 hours, East Godavari and Guntur nine each, Chittoor and Kadapa eight each, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam seven each, the bulletin said.

