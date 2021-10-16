AP seeks support from MP govt to operationalise Suliyari coal block

New Delhi: Amid concerns regarding a power crisis in the country, Andhra Pradesh has sought support from the Madhya Pradesh government to operationalise the Suliyari coal block located in Singrauli district.

Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) has put the development of its Madhya Pradesh based coal-block Suliyari Coal Block on fast track.

Allocated by the Ministry of Coal in 2016, the coal-block Suliyari Coal Block of APMDC will produce five million tonnes of coal annually when fully operational. This will secure critical fuel for Andhra Pradesh’s power projects at a reasonable cost while also ensuring revenues for the government of Madhya Pradesh and job opportunities for its people.

APMDC commenced operations of the Suliyari block last month but not progressing at the desired pace on account of concerns raised by some of the locals.

Andhra Pradesh government’s Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das wrote to Iqbal Singh Bains, Chief Secretary of the government of Madhya Pradesh, stating that APMDC has obtained all statutory permits and approvals such as environmental clearance, forest clearance and executed the mining lease agreement with the government of Madhya Pradesh required to start the mine.

“Early commencement of mining operations will lead to significant revenues to the Madhya Pradesh State Government in terms of the reserve price, statutory levies and taxes. Besides speedy commencement of mining operations will bring substantial benefit to Waidhan region of Singrauli district in terms of socio-economic development, employment opportunities etc,” Das wrote to Bains.



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is monitoring the progress of the mine on daily basis as early operationalisation of the coal block will contribute towards the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan embraced by the country under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister.

On Andhra Pradesh chief minister’s instructions, a high-level delegation led by the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of APMDC visited the site last week and resolved all issues with villagers, local legislators and district administration.

Suliyari Coal Mine with the support of district administration should be able to contribute to resolving the coal shortages that the country is facing, said the Andhra Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi on Thursday assured that there would be no shortage of coal for electricity production and the temporary shortage of coal was due to rain.