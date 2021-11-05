AP: Six die in road accident in Anantapur

Hyderabad: Six women died in a terrible accident that took place on National Highway 44 in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The accident occurred when a speeding vehicle rammed into a rickshaw carrying the labourers.

It is said that the women died on the spot, while seven others were critically injured. They were shifted to a nearby hospital by locals.

According to a report by Hans India, the bodies were lying in a pool of blood at the accident spot. Five of the deceased were identified as Subbamma, Sankaramma, Nagaveni, Savitri, and Chaudhamma.

The police have begun the investigation and further details of the accident are awaited.